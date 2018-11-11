Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV to be Here Soon. Know All About It

The Mahindra flagship SUV that was being developed under the project name Y400 has got an official name, the Alturas G4. As per a recent report by AutoCarIndia, the SUV will be sold as the Alturas in India. This SUV is said to be the facelifted version of the SsangYong Rexton and will be sold under the Mahindra Badge.

The Alturas G4 moniker also diverts from Mahindra’s strategy to have nameplates with the name ending with an ‘O’. While Mahindra is yet to reveal prices on the Alturas, an aggressive strategy is expected from the company with the SUV carrying a price tag starting at ? 25 lakh.

Power on the Mahindra Alturas G4 is all set to come from the 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 183 bhp. A petrol engine has not been confirmed yet.

Mahindra Alturas G4 will get full LED headlamps with daytime running lights, alloy wheels, larger alloy wheels, electric sunroof and more. Interior features will include a multi-zone climate control system, electrically adjustable front seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to support both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay right from the start. The Alturas G4 will come reportedly come with as many as nine airbags, ABS with EBD and an electric parking brake.