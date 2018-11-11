Naked Cleaning Company Looking for New Nude Workers for Cleaning Houses

A Naked cleaning company is on the lookout for body-confident Scots willing to get their kit off and clean houses from top to bottom.

Naturist Cleaners are on the hunt for new nude staff as demand for their service swells across the country. Among their assets, applicants are expected to have a “nice personality and good English skills”.

And would-be workers must be flexible… with their hours in order to join the “UK’s leading naturist nude cleaning service”.

They must have prior naturist experience and it is preferred if they have previously worked in the cleaning industry. Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Naturist Cleaners founder Laura Smith said: “We are looking for body confident people, who enjoy being nude and have previous naturist experience in their lives.

“We are quite lucky how much positive feedback and support we have received for what we do.

“We are a UK-wide organisation and we recruit our cleaners in every region including Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

The nudist cleaners already have 400 staff who dare to bare but are looking for more bold workers. Customers can hire naked cleaners for £45-an-hour approximately Rs. 4,232 an Hour, along with an Rs. 2821 booking fee – and can even have more than one nude worker at a time.

Clients can also admire the cleaners as they work but they are not allowed to touch the workers. Men and women interested in stripping down and scrubbing up can apply on the Naturist Cleaners website.