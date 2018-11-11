Pregnant woman killed for objecting to smoking in train; accused arrested

A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death on a train for objecting to a co-passenger smoking.
As per Police, Chinat Devi (45) was travelling with her family in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express when she objected to a co-passenger, identified as Sonu Yadav, smoking.
After a heated argument, Yadav attacked the woman and strangled her, later the train was stopped at Shahjahanpur and the woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhat puja festivities.
The accused was arrested.
Post Your Comments