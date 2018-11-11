Latest NewsdeathIndiaCrime

Pregnant woman killed for objecting to smoking in train; accused arrested

Nov 11, 2018, 05:18 pm IST
A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death on a train for objecting to a co-passenger smoking.

As per Police,  Chinat Devi (45) was travelling with her family in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express when she objected to a co-passenger, identified as Sonu Yadav, smoking.

After a heated argument, Yadav attacked the woman and strangled her,  later the train was stopped at Shahjahanpur and the woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhat puja festivities.

The accused was arrested.

