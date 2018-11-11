Rafale Deal : Kanhaiya Kumar attacks Prime Minister

The former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kanhaiya Kumar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale deal.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently spent Diwali with soldiers in Kedarnath, should have at least told them the price of the Rafale jets as part of the Rafale Deal.

Amid the growing demand for fast-tracking of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya by BJP leaders, activists and Hindu organisations and the ruling party’s assurance on the issue, Kumar said, “Jab PM kaam se nahi jeet sakte, toh Ram ka sahara lete hain (When the PM can’t win with his work, he remembers Lord Ram).”

Kanhaiya Kumar is all set to take the long-awaited political plunge, most probably from Begusarai, the Left citadel of Bihar and his hometown. The 31-year-old is also expected to be a candidate of the joint opposition in next year’s national elections.

Slogans such as “Begusarai ka sansad kaisa ho, Kanhaiya Kumar jaisa ho” can already be heard in the area, once considered a Left bastion, but now represented by senior BJP leader Bhola Singh, who defeated RJD’s Tanveer Hassan in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Kumar was politically launched by the CPI at the “BJP Hatao Desh Bachao” rally in Patna. He was welcomed by senior opposition leaders such as Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP’s DP Tripathi, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and others.

“If there is a consensus, I will definitely fight the elections,” Kumar said.

The student leader, who made headlines in 2016 after anti-India slogans were allegedly raised during an event at JNU linked to parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s hanging, has about 20 odd cases filed against him in different cities.