Samsung launches W2019 flip phone with two 4.2-inch displays : Price and Specs

Samsung has finally launched its luxury flip phone, the W2019 featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The key feature of the devices in this series is that come with a dual display.

The pricing, however, is yet to confirmed by Samsung.Compared to last years W2018 which launched in December 2017, the new device features a faster processor; W2018 featured the Smaodragon 835.

The external display of the clamshell device is a 4.2-inch S-AMOLED Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The internal display is also a 4.2-inch S-AMOLED Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The rear side of the phone is made out of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Upon flipping open the device, there is a keypad and on the side you will notice a fingerprint reader.

Samsung W2019 powered by Snapdragon 845 comes with a 6 GB of RAM support along with 128 GB internal storage. There is also an option for a 256 GB variant. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage as well.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera on the rear with two12 MP units, and the primary sensor had an f/1.5 to f/2.4 intelligent variable aperture. The secondary sensor has an f/2.4 aperture.

The clamshell phone when closed measures 132.9 x 63.4 x 17.3mm and it weighs 257 grams.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Samsung Experience UI.

In terms of connectivity, there is a dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC and Bluetooth 4.2. There is no 3.5mm audio jack.