See the Whopping Amount Vijay’s Sarkar Collected So Far

Director AR Murugadoss and the entire Sarkar team are breathing a sigh of relief as the controversy surrounding the film has finally come to an end. Senior leaders of AIADMK party, who took offence to a particular scene in the film, pressurised the makers to delete it.

Despite the controversies, Sarkar is managing to break several box office records. As reported earlier, the film is inching towards the Rs 150-crore-mark.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Sarkar has earned Rs 145 crore worldwide.

#Sarkar 3 Day Worldwide Gross is HUGE ? 144-145 cr. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 9, 2018

Sarkar entered the Rs 100-crore club within just two days of its release. While the film has grossed over Rs 5 crore in the US, it has raked in over Rs 4 crore in the UK.

The box office collection of Sarkar is expected to witness an upsurge as there is no stiff competition in the theatres till November 16.

In Sarkar, there is a scene in which AR Murugadoss (in a cameo role) set freebies (mixers and grinder in particular) given by a political party on fire. AIADMK cadres felt that this scene criticised the welfare schemes that were introduced by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

After giving in to the pressure, Sun Pictures, the production house of Sarkar, decided to remove the scene in the interest of safeguarding the theatres and public from any kind of violent protests.