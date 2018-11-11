Sex addictions may affect 10% of men, study finds

Rising awareness about sexuality and access to platforms for meeting new people has led to people having more sex. But sometimes things can go too far if the desire for intimacy turns into obsession making people addicted to sex.

A study by researchers at the University of Minnesota has revealed that sex addiction has become a lot more prevalent than previous estimates.

The research which was carried out in America shows that the number of people struggling with difficult-to-control urges is creating concern for psychologists. The findings showed that one in 10 men and one in 12 women are hooked to sexual encounters.

Ten percent of men and 7 percent of women say they have significant levels of stress and dysfunction because of their sexual thoughts or behaviors, the researchers reported.

A national survey of more than 2,000 adults found on average, more than 8 percent of them reported symptoms of compulsive sexual behavior disorder — a persistent pattern of failure in controlling intense sexual urges that lead to distress and social impairment.

Although a healthy sex life comes with benefits, people may face distress when it becomes a compulsion. Researchers found that a number of people unable to control an urge to have sex may be increasing.

While it has been dropped from the diagnostic manual of psychiatric disorders, clinicians have started recognising the compulsive sexual behaviour.