surprising Beauty Benefits Of Galvanic Facial

Benefits Of Galvanic Facial

Reduces Dullness And Makes Skin Glow

Dullness is one of the main signs of aging. A galvanic facial removes all the impurities from your skin and improves the concentration of oxygen in it. This deep cleansing technique makes your skin glow.

Minimizes Fine Lines And Wrinkles

Age and constant exposure to the sun and dust can take a toll on your skin. You won’t even notice the fine lines and wrinkles beginning to creep up on your face. Treating yourself to a galvanic facial once in a while rejuvenates your skin, restores the balance, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and tightens your skin. It is also beneficial in preventing premature signs of aging.

Improves The Elasticity Of Your Skin

When you are stressed, it is evident on your face. No, I am not talking about frowning and squinting. I’m talking about the effect of stress on your skin. Coupled with lack of proper care and other external factors, your skin tends to lose elasticity and sag. The galvanic current that is passed through your skin during the treatment helps in tightening it. This revives your aging skin and makes it firm again.

Detoxifies Your Skin

You can’t deny the fact that your skin feels great and relaxed after every facial session. But, apart from the relaxation, a galvanic facial has something more to offer than conventional facials. The electric currents enable lymph drainage and stimulate your skin. This improves your skin’s natural ability to cleanse itself of harmful toxins. Moreover, the facial draws out toxins from deep within your skin, making your face look brighter and healthier.

Boosts Blood Circulation And Oxygen Levels In The Skin

A galvanic facial boosts the production of fresh skin cells and collagen. As a result, the new cells replace the older ones much faster. It also stimulates the flow of blood to the surface of your skin, which, in turn, increases oxygen supply to your face. Oxygen makes your skin feel fresher and tighter and supports moisture retention.

Helps In Preventing Acne

The galvanic facial, especially the desincrustation process, targets the hair follicles and clogged pores. It extracts all the impurities stuck in your skin pores, leaving them clean. This helps in reducing and preventing acne.

Improves Complexion

When your skin is thoroughly cleansed, it looks clear and bright. That’s because harmful toxins are eliminated from your skin. The negative ions in the current trap all the impurities, toxins, and dirt. This, in turn, gives you a clearer and brighter complexion.

Thoroughly Moisturizes Your Skin

Worried that your moisturizing face cream is not working properly? The fact is that the product does not penetrate the layers of your skin. Moreover, your skin may not be able to retain moisture. A galvanic facial helps resolve this issue by removing dead skin cells and promoting cell regeneration. This revitalizes your skin, making it more elastic and increasing its moisture retention.

Better Product Penetration

Galvanic current contains negative ions, and the treatment gel (containing anti-aging and other ingredients) that is applied to your skin contains positive ions. The current pushes the products deeper into your skin. The products work hard in neutralizing the toxins and harmful free radicals in your skin. The deep tissues and cells within your skin layer are where the products work best.

Calms And Soothes Your Skin

Not only does aging turn your skin into a canvas of fine lines, age spots, and wrinkles, it also makes it rough to touch. A galvanic facial eases the facial tissues and muscles that get stiff with aging. When the muscles and tissues are relaxed, more blood and oxygen are carried to the skin cells. The pH balance of the skin is also restored, making it soft and smooth.