This is How Virat Kohli Reacted to Trolls Against him

It was a couple of days before that Virat Kohli had caused quite an uproar with his ‘Leave India’ remark and set the social media abuzz with discussions over it.

In a video that went viral, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

There were enormous reactions to Kohli’s comments. Eminent personalities like Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra, Actor Sidharth etc had responded to Kohli’s comments along with many Twitter reactions. Now Kohli himself has responded to all the trolls against him.

Meanwhile, Kohli brought forth one of his previous posts where people trolled him for meeting the Honourable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with better-half Anushka Sharma. A renowned comedian Atul Khatri said Kohli went there to submit their Aadhaar Card and KYC forms to Modi. Kohli gave a reply in style to his sarcasm. He simply asked people to utilize their time properly. He said

“I am sure there is a lot of idle time that you guys have. Find something productive to do. One picture comes and you all think of ten different scenarios. We only went to give our wedding invitations. But, nice imagination, bro,” he replied in his application.

So what do you think about it? Was Kohli right?