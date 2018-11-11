Latest Newscelebrities

This picture of Boney Kapoor feeding paneer to Janhvi will melt your hearts

Nov 11, 2018, 09:07 am IST
Boney Kapoor along with his elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at her grandmother’s place, looks like the family is carrying the traditions sans Sridevi. While the actress is not amongst us now, we can see doting father feeding Paneer (which apparently is a customary dish they feed each other on Diwali) to Janhvi.

The photo which is clicked by Khushi shows, Janhvi sitting on the dining table, and his father extending a morsel towards her. The photo is both affectionate and heartbreaking. While the love between the father and daughter is making our hearts full, the absence of the late Sridevi is heart-wrenching.

Take a look at the photo here:

