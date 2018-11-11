Those who oppose rath yatra will be crushed,says BJP leader Locket Chatterjee

BJP leader triggered a controversy by commenting on a derogatory statement on those who tries to stop BJP’s rath yatra in West Bengal ‘will be crushed’.

The actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee said that those who-who are trying to stop BJP’s rath yatra in West Bengal “will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot”.

The chief of the BJP women’s wing in Bengal was speaking at a public meeting in Malda district on Saturday. The BJP has planned in three West Bengal on December 5, 6 and 7. The rath yatras, which will cover 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and will start by party chief Amit Shah.

At the conclusion of the yatras, the BJP plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata, which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI.

The yatras are being organised to restore democracy in the state, said the BJP. “The main purpose of the rath yatras is to restore democracy in West Bengal. We have said this earlier too that the heads of those who try to stop the ‘rath yatras’ will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot,” said Ms Chatterjee.

Rubbishing Chatterjee’s comment, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb the peace and stability of the state. “The BJP’s main aim is to push its communal agenda in Bengal. That is why they are making these provocative comments. But the people of Bengal will defeat the divisive politics of the BJP,” said the Trinamool leader.