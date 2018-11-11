Widespread appreciation for Nimisha’s performance in ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’ continues to get a good response from the audience. Directed by Madhupal, the movie is a murder mystery based on some real-life incidents. Tovino Thomas, Anu Sithara, Nimisha Sajayan, Saranya Ponvannan and Nedumudi Venu play major roles in the movie. The movie has opened to largely positive reviews from critics and common audience alike.

Though there are mixed opinions about Tovino’s performance, it is Nimisha who has been earning unanimous praise. The actress plays the role of a rookie advocate in the film. Despite making her entry only in the second half, Nimisha has managed to trump all others in the movie with her earnest performance.

Her character Hanna Elizabeth is a representative of the working class women in the society. She is someone who strives hard to make her own identity in her male-dominated profession. To her credit, she shares most of her scenes with veterans like Nedumudi Venu and Siddique. Despite that, she manages to stand out with a very convincing act.

The three-film-old Nimisha has already made a mark for herself in the industry courtesy her strong performances in ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ and ‘Eeda’. As words of appreciation continue to pour in social media, ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’ is another film that the talented actress can be proud of.