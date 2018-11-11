Xiaomi launches Air Quality Detector : Price and Features

Xiaomi has launched an Air Quality Detector as a part of its smart home ecosystem. The MIJIA Air Quality Detector has been priced at RMB 399 (Rs 4,200 approximately), and will be going on sale in China starting today. The MIJIA Air Quality Detector joins a whole lineup of smart air pollution detection and control devices that Xiaomi has launched.

The MIJIA Air Quality Detector comes with five different kinds of parameters of air pollution detection. These include PM2.5, TVOCs, Carbon Dioxide, temperature and humidity. This makes the device not just an air pollution detector, but a temperature and humidity detector as well.

To expand on what these mean, PM2.5 is a very recent scale that has been developed to measure the atmospheric particulate matter that have a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers. These particles are extremely small and can only be seen using an electron telescope.

TVOCs, on the other hand, are a shortened version of Total Volatile Organic Compounds, which includes a large group of organic chemical compounds including natural gas. Natural gas, and other such substances can also be called volatile organic compounds or VOCs.

The MIJIA Air Quality Detector comes with a 3.97-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 480×800 pixels. The device can be paired to the MIJIA app, which can then be synchronized with other smart home devices like the Mi Air Conditioner, Humidifier, and others.