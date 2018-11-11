CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Yet another glamorous appearance of Amala Paul

Nov 11, 2018, 07:36 am IST
Less than a minute
Amala-Paul-glamourous

Kannada action movie Hebbuli starring Kiccha Sudeep and Amala Paul released in 2017 received huge success in Karnataka state. After almost one year the makers have decided to release Tamil dubbed version with the name Poiyaattam. This movie plot revolves around Kiccha Sudeep questing about the mysterious death of his brother.

S Krishna directed this movie and the music is scored by Arjun Janya. Amala Paul plays a glamorous role and V Ravichandran plays a vital role in the movie.

Tags

Related Articles

May 15, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

The Victory Well Earned,Kudos to the RSS discipline

Jan 22, 2018, 06:24 pm IST

India join hands with Japan to introduce AI and Robotics in defence sector

Jan 2, 2018, 10:58 am IST

Indian Medical Associations strikes, hidden agendas in bill

Jun 26, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Congress banned Kishore Kumar’s songs during emergency- Modi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close