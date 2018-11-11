Yet another glamorous appearance of Amala Paul

Kannada action movie Hebbuli starring Kiccha Sudeep and Amala Paul released in 2017 received huge success in Karnataka state. After almost one year the makers have decided to release Tamil dubbed version with the name Poiyaattam. This movie plot revolves around Kiccha Sudeep questing about the mysterious death of his brother.

S Krishna directed this movie and the music is scored by Arjun Janya. Amala Paul plays a glamorous role and V Ravichandran plays a vital role in the movie.