Firoz Challenges K.T Jaleel For an Open Debate on Nepotism Row

Youth League leader Firoz has once again challenged Minister K T Jaleel in the nepotism row. He said all arguments of Jaleel have been found wrong and if he has some dignity, he should consider resigning.

Yesterday, Jaleel’s relative Adeep who was in the centre of all the controversies had resigned. Firoz made it clear that he will continue the protest until Jaleel submits his resignation.

Instead of running away like a coward, Jaleel should make himself ready for a debate. Even if Pinarayi Vijayan or Kodiyeri Balakrishnan comes, we are ready for a debate. We will organise protests against him in such a way that he won’t be able to take part in public functions.

, said Firoz.

Pressure on Minister K T Jaleel is mounting with each passing minute and it looks very likely that the minister might have to resign.

Earlier, Minister of Higher Education and Minority Affairs, K.T Jaleel had partially admitted charges of nepotism raised against him by Youth Congress. It was alleged that Jaleel had appointed Adeeb KT, Jaleel’s cousin as General Manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting rules. At that time, Adeeb was working as the Manager of a Private Bank.

Jaleel said all he did was to ensure the services of someone experienced in the corporation and this is what Youth league leaders like Firoz are calling as some kind of grave mistake