Islamic School issues Fatwa against bride being carried to the palanquin by Uncle

A fatwa issued by renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has banned the tradition of a bride being carried to the palanquin by her maternal uncle.

The fatwa claims that carrying the bride to the palanquin by male members of her family can “give birth to lust”. The fatwa was issued in a response to a query by a Muzaffarnagar-based man.

“A man cannot lift his fully grown niece, it is certainly not acceptable in the eyes of Muslim law. There is always a danger of destruction of such relationship if this activity leads to the birth of lust in either of the two,” the fatwa said and added that it would be better if the bride’s mother accompanied her to the palanquin.

The seminary further said that the practice of lal khat prevalent in Muslim weddings was a foreign concept borrowed from “non-Islamic belief”.

Lal khat is a decorated invitation card that a woman’s family sends to the groom’s side. The bench was quoted as saying, “Instead, it should be a normal letter or postcard or intimation by phone call. This activity must be abandoned.”