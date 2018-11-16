Kerala Govt plans to run electric buses for pilgrims to travel Sabarimala

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to run 10 electric buses for pilgrims to travel to Sabarimala as the temple opens for the annual ‘mandala’ pooja festivities later in the day.

These buses, manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech in conjunction with BYD Auto, were flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their commercial run in the state. Earlier, the KSRTC had run these buses on a trial basis between Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram to gauge its user-friendly features as well as its commercial viability. The buses were seen to show a viable path for the cash-strapped transporter to boost its fortunes, especially on long-distance routes.

According to media reports, this is the first time these buses, which let out zero emissions and are known to be noiseless, are being deployed on the Sabarimala route. The eBuzz K9 model had successfully been tested on high altitude terrains like Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh.