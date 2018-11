Trupti Desai returns to Mumbai. she has informed this to the police. As per the reports, she will return in the 9.30 flight from Cochin to Mumbai. She took this decision following an unrelenting protest. She has already spent 13 hours at the airport.

Meanwhile Sabarimala Karma Samithi holds protest against Trupti Desai in Thiruvananthapuram. Also three are reports coming that protesters and Save Sabarimala volunteers are going to conduct a march to her residence in Pune.