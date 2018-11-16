Trupti Desai Stranded at Airport: Here is How R.V Babu Responded

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport by 4 40 am and more than three hours later she has not been able to step out of the airport. Trupti has so far shown no signs of backing out and seemed well determined to go Sabarimala. Because of the court order that allows women of all ages to go Sabarimala, If Trupti doesn’t go back from her stand of visiting Sabarimala, Police, at some point will have to make travel arrangements. Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader R.V Babu was at Cochin airport and responded to the situation. Here is what he said:

Trupti Desai did not come here as a devotee. Without understanding the customs of Sabarimala, without taking the necessary 41 days fast, without an irumudi, Trupti has come to Sabarimala. It clearly means shows she has come to break the traditions of the temple. Therefore the believers’ priority is to ensure that such a person doesn’t reach Sabarimala. Even if Police use all their might to take Trupti to Sabarimala, they will have to encounter many similar protests on the way. Govt should think if it should avoid the belief of lakhs of devotees to take one such person to Sabarimala. We understand Govt has agreed to all demands of Trupti Desai including her travel and food expenses.