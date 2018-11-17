CPM Leader’s Son and wife attacked during Hartal

The son and daughter-in-law of Kozhikode CPM district secretary were allegedly beaten up by at least 10 hartal supporters in Kuttiyadi.

Their car was apparently waylaid and Julius and his wife were dragged out and allegedly beaten up by a 10-member gang of Sangh Parivar activists. Reportedly, CPM P Mohanan Masters’s son Nikitas and wife Saniya Manomi, who is a reporter in Asianet news were admitted to hospital.

Protestors have called for a dawn to dusk hartal after the preventive detention of Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala. The strike has received support from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Aikya Vedi state president, K P Sasikala, who was on a pilgrimage to the Ayyappa shrine, was taken into “preventive custody” near Marakkootam, close to Sabarimala, at 2.30 am after she allegedly defied the orders.

Sabarimala shrine reopened for the third time on Friday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers there.