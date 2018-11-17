Pinarayi Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala, says BJP

Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala early Saturday, the first day of Malayalam month of ‘Vrischikom,’ even as a 12-hour shutdown against the preventive detention of a Hindu Aikya Vedi leader began. Pilgrims, including children, queued up in large numbers since the temple opened at 3 am.

Kerala Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala, BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan said today.

A N Radhakrishnan said “Earlier, the police officers deployed at Sabarimala used to take vows and respect the traditions followed by the pilgrims. But this time, the government deployed officers who belonged to the CPM fraction. The government is using police to destroy the deity and traditions of Sabarimala,”

“The chief minister intervened to make boots, cap and belt mandatory for police officers deployed at Sabarimala. This has created terror among the pilgrims. Preventing the pilgrims from staying at Sannidhanam was uncalled for. The pilgrims have been doing so for years. The government has been repeatedly taking actions against the pilgrims and pilgrimage,” he alleged.

“K P Sasikala’s arrest was against the supreme court verdict. Pinarayi would have the same fate of Nripen Chakraborty in Tripura,” he said.

“Pinarayi is possessed by a communist spirit. His stands on Sabarimala issues make me wonder if he has lost his mind,” Radhakrishnan said adding that the CM should change his standpoint.