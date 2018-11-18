See how Iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse celebrates the 90th birthday

Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928, and has ruled hearts since then.

He was born out of necessity when Walt Disney discovered he had lost the rights to his previous character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. In fact, in the first cartoons, Mickey’s voice was provided by Walt Disney.

Disney kicked off the World’s Biggest Mouse Party earlier this year in Disneyland, and it continues with ‘Get Your Ears On-A Mickey and Minnie Celebration’.

Disney Malaysia will be launching the “Celebrate The Magic” campaign at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, there’s “Mickey: The True Original Exhibition” in New York, Volkswagen is celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse’s magic through the ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ campaign, a new attraction in Disney Parks dedicated to the character, has been announced — all a part of his birthday bash.

Achariya said: “For his 90th-anniversary celebrations, a series of worldwide celebrations will be taking place this year and India too is joining the party with a unique initiative called the Stay Fit with Mickey and Minnie, interesting product collaborations with brands and lots of fun and interactive social media conversations.”

As part of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday celebrations, Disney India also came out with ‘Stay Fit’ activity by teaching children various fun-filled, easy-to-follow dance steps.