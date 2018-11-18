CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ittymani Made in China: Mohanlal to speak in Thrissur dialect

Nov 18, 2018, 11:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mohanlal is teaming up with debutant directors Jibi and Joju for a movie titled ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. From the title and the poster, the movie looks like an out and out comedy entertainer.

Mohanlal has revealed that he will be speaking in Thrissur accent in the film. Interestingly, it is after three long decades that the actor will speak in this particular slang. Last time, he played a typical Thrissur native was in Padmarajan’s cult-classic, ‘Thoovanathumbikal’. Mohanlal’s performance and his delightful dialogue delivery in the movie is still fresh among the Malayali audience.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 11, 2018, 09:17 am IST

ISRO gains a new Chairman and Secretary, VSSC rocket expert

Jan 5, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

After famous radio jockey filed complaint sex video of famous singer and actress leaked

Jun 10, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

Kannur Shreekandapuram child abuse case convict arrested

Nov 24, 2017, 05:06 pm IST

BJP to win Gujarat elections: Chris Wood’s Survey Poll Prediction

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close