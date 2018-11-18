Ittymani Made in China: Mohanlal to speak in Thrissur dialect

Mohanlal is teaming up with debutant directors Jibi and Joju for a movie titled ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. From the title and the poster, the movie looks like an out and out comedy entertainer.

Mohanlal has revealed that he will be speaking in Thrissur accent in the film. Interestingly, it is after three long decades that the actor will speak in this particular slang. Last time, he played a typical Thrissur native was in Padmarajan’s cult-classic, ‘Thoovanathumbikal’. Mohanlal’s performance and his delightful dialogue delivery in the movie is still fresh among the Malayali audience.