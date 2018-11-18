KeralaLatest News

Kerala Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala temple, says Sabarimala Karma Samithi

Nov 18, 2018, 03:42 pm IST
Karala government was trying to destroy Sabarimala by encouraging attempts to violate the age-old customs,Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) patron Swami Chidananda Puri said.

He said that the devotees will launch an intense protest bringing the state to a standstill.

The Karma Samithi will organise a people’s platform roping in all like-minded caste and cultural organisations to protect the sanctity of Sabarimala, he told a press conference here on Saturday. “The arrest of K P Sasikala enroute Sabarimala is in violation of the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. The government action of restricting the entry of devotees to Sabarimala amounts to human rights violation,” said SKS general convenor SJR Kumar.

