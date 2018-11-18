Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress for running a remote-control government and ignoring the demands of the Chhattisgarh. “Dr Raman Singh used to ask for help in fighting Naxalism, he used to ask for extra forces but the then ‘remote controlled government’ did not consider Chhattisgarh as a part of India,” he said while addressing a rally on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Assembly polls.

Lauding Raman Singh, Modi said that the CM made the state prosper despite getting ono help from the previous Central government. “Congress did not feel Chhattisgrah was part of India. But despite such a negative atmosphere, Dr Raman Singh worked for the develpment of the state and made it prosper,” Modi said.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, he said: “Four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfill aspirations of people now,” he added.

He also challenged the Congress to appoint someone who is not from Gandhi family as the party president. “I challenge the Congress to select someone capable as their party president who doesn’t belong to that one family,” he said.

Talking about the state, he said that Chhattisgarh is now 18-years-old and has new aims and ambitions now. “Chhattisgarh is 18 years old now. It is a very crucial phase for the state. Just like parents care for the future of their children when they turn 18, I urge the people of the state to think about the welfare of the state and once again give us the chance to serve,” he said.