Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz Rocket after Accident

A commission to probe the October 11 accident reported that the flight was aborted because a sensor part had been damaged during assembly.

Nov 18, 2018, 09:29 am IST
Less than a minute

A Russian Soyuz rocket with a cargo vessel blasted off Friday in the first launch to the International Space Station (ISS) since a manned accident last month. The Soyuz-FG rocket took off at the scheduled time of 1814 GMT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, images from Russian space agency Roskosmos showed.

The launch is seen as a rehearsal for the next manned voyage, planned for December 3. That flight will carry Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, and NASA’s Anne McClain to the ISS.

Russia, the only country able to ferry astronauts to the space station, suspended all launches after a Soyuz rocket failed on October 11 just minutes after blast-off.

During the aborted launch, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague made an emergency landing and escaped unharmed.

It was the first such incident in the history of post-Soviet space travel. The Progress MS-10 will take around 48 hours to reach the ISS, bringing with it fuel, oxygen, water and scientific materials.

A commission to probe the October 11 accident reported that the flight was aborted because a sensor part had been damaged during assembly.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 16, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi helped Nirav Modi’s escape from India : Rahul Gandhi

Jan 10, 2018, 10:45 am IST

BREAKING NEWS! 100% SALARY HIKE FOR MLA’S

Jul 11, 2018, 06:21 am IST

J&K : 2 Terrorists killed, Civilian dead during encounter

Feb 23, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

You Will Be Surprised To Know How Ambani Pays His Bills Without Cash

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close