The Whopping Amount of Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi lehenga will Stun you

Deepika Padukone went with a gorgeous traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Sindhi-style wedding ceremony in Italy. Do you have any idea how much Deepika Padukone’s Lehenga costs?

Deepika’s lehenga that had shlok ‘Saubhagyavati Bhavah’ inscribed on it in gold costs a whopping Rs. 8.95 lakh. Yes, you read that right! And that’s just her lehenga. You can only imagine the overall cost of her entire wedding ensemble, including the stunning diamond rings and all the ethnic gold jewellery she had worn.

We also hear that the couple has now invested in a new bungalow in Juhu and they plan to move in there once it’s ready to live in. Buzz is that the home costs Rs 50 crore. They wanted the interiors more personalised so the work in that house is still on. Until then, the duo will be residing in Ranveer’s current residence.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be hosting their first reception in Bengaluru, which is Deepika’s hometown, followed by two receptions in Mumbai, one for media on November 28 and the other for their industry colleagues on December 1.