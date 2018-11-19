Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

‘First Build Temple, then Government’ says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Nov 19, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday sought to intensify the party’s campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya by giving a new slogan which called for the construction of temple before government.

Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. Sena leaders from outside Maharashtra too attended the meeting.

“Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, the temple first and then government),” he said at a press conference which was held later.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party’s annual Dussehra rally last month.

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party’s “failure” to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a ‘maha aarati’ (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has a presence.

He will be conducting ‘Sarayu puja’ on November 24 in Ayodhya. “All Sena workers will perform puja on the same day and same time in their respective areas,” said Thackeray.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 7, 2018, 05:56 pm IST

Kohli Wants Wives of Players to Stay During Overseas Tours, Here is How Twitterati Trolled Him

Oct 9, 2018, 10:43 am IST

Discussions For ‘Lean & Mean’ Army Force To Take Place TODAY

Aug 10, 2017, 02:48 pm IST

A passionate writer and traveller !

Feb 13, 2018, 08:24 am IST

Rescue mission successful, timely help saves mother and child

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close