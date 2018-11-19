‘First Build Temple, then Government’ says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday sought to intensify the party’s campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya by giving a new slogan which called for the construction of temple before government.

Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. Sena leaders from outside Maharashtra too attended the meeting.

“Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, the temple first and then government),” he said at a press conference which was held later.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party’s annual Dussehra rally last month.

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party’s “failure” to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a ‘maha aarati’ (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has a presence.

He will be conducting ‘Sarayu puja’ on November 24 in Ayodhya. “All Sena workers will perform puja on the same day and same time in their respective areas,” said Thackeray.