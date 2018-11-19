Jawa motorcycle to launch Yezdi bikes in India : Price and Features

Jawa now plans to introduce BSA and Yezdi in the country. Classic Legends, the company behind to introduction of Jawa Motorcycles in India are now set to bring in the BSA and Yezdi brands into the country.

This will include local production, first for export markets, followed up with launch of the Yezdi bikes in India by the end of 2019 or in early 2020. It is not clear what the new age Yezdi’s will be like. One can expect the new Yezdi to be based on the Jawa platform, but appeal to completely different set of buyers.

The BSA brand will be launched before Yezdi makes its official debut in the country with the first offering being powered with either a 500cc or 750cc engine. But these will be for export markets, and will not be on sale in India at first.

The Yezdi bikes will all receive new engines with smaller displacement and weight reduction so as to create a new segment in India which will ensure little or no competition. The original Yezdi bikes were powered by a 250cc, 2 stroke, air cooled engine producing 13 bhp power and 20.5 Nm torque. The modern age Yezdis could use the new 293cc, single cylinder engine that also powers the new Jawa launched in the country.

Mahindra through subsidiary Mahindra Two Wheelers acquired rights to BSA for 3.4 million pounds (Rs 28 cr approx) for manufacture and sale of BSA bikes. The company also signed a deal with Jawa Motorcycles for launch in India and other South-East Asian markets through subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited.

Reports now suggest that the BSA and Yezdi bikes will also be produced at the Mahindra Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh from where the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak will be produced.