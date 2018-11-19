This is How Devaswom Board Minister Responded to the Situation in Sabarimala

Pilgrims are coming in mass numbers to Sabarimala despite all the protests and issues happening around. Cases have been filed against about 150 protestors who can be identified from their face for taking part in the nama japa protest . The protestors had allegedly tried to break the prohibitory orders set by police. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran spoke to media about the issues around Sabarimala:

We intend on creating facilities for devotees who reach Sabarimala and not the Gundas who reach there. Yesterday, BJP and RSS under the leadership of Rajesh had created problems across the state. Don’t think everyone else are foolish not to understand this.

Even during Chithira Atta and Thulam Poojas Gundas roamed around the temple and Govt will not let that anymore. Slogans are being painted as ‘Saranam vili’. Police had exercised self restrain even when they were attacked. These people are planning on shedding blood or urine at Sannidhanam, we won’t let that happen.

K Surendran had supported the cause of young womens entry in to Sabarimala. I have shared his Facebook post too. Surendran had lied that police mistreated him, but it’s false.