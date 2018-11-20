Congress offers Rs 25 lakh bribe to cancel rally in Telangana, says  Asaduddin Owaisi 

The Congress party had offered ?25 lakh bribe to cancel a rally in Telangana’s Nirmal town,All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes a sensational claimed Today.

While he was addressing a public gathering in Telangana, Owaisi said that Congress leader from Telangana’s Nirmal, Maheshwar Reddy ordered another minister to give him Rs 25 lakh in order to stop him from rallying in the state and revealed that he has recording for the said incident.

“Today when this rally was happening, Congress attempted to buy Asaduddin Owaisi. This Maheshwar(Maheshwar Reddy) calls and tells a minister to stop Owaisi and I will give 25 lakh rupees in the party fund. I have the recording. This congressman will buy me in Rs 25 lakh?! They think we are for sale for Rs 25 lakh,” alleged Owaisi addressing an election rally.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had targeted Congress by denying being a part of the anti-BJP alliance after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu dared him to take sides.