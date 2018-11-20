Sabarimala Issue : RSS tried to create problems at Sannidhanam, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Tensions are high in Kerala as entry of women devotees inside famed Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple continue to remain at the centre of massive protests. On Monday, at least 69 people were arrested by the police after Sunday’s nigh crackdown for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees. All the arrested persons were remanded 14 days of judicial custody by a local court and kept at the Maniar Police Camp in Pathanamthitta.

Addressing a press conference, Pinarayi Vijayan said,”Sangh Parivar tried to create problems at Sannidhanam, stopped women from entering although they were beyond the age of 50.”

Sabarimala has turned into a war zone after BJP-Sangh outfits raised resistance against Pinarayi government over allowing women of all age group entry to the temple ordered by Supreme Court.