Actress Revathy Slams Mohanlal For His Comment About #MeToo Movement

Mohanlal’s comment about the ongoing #MeToo movement did not go down well with actress Revathy, actor-director and founding member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). In her tweet,she indirectly hinted at the cynical and irresponsible comments made by Mohanlal at a press meet held in Dubai, where he said that #MeToo is more of a fashion which will die out eventually.
Revathy tweeted that men cannot understand what it means to be abused and how calling out names may change the state of present on-goings.
#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!!
— Revathy Asha (@RevathyAsha) November 21, 2018
