Actress Revathy Slams Mohanlal For His Comment About #MeToo Movement

Mohanlal’s comment about the ongoing #MeToo movement did not go down well with actress Revathy, actor-director and founding member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). In her tweet,she indirectly hinted at the cynical and irresponsible comments made by Mohanlal at a press meet held in Dubai, where he said that #MeToo is more of a fashion which will die out eventually.

Revathy tweeted that men cannot understand what it means to be abused and how calling out names may change the state of present on-goings.