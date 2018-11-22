KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Young Women’s Entry: Sreedharan Pillai Takes up the Challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Nov 22, 2018, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP state president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai has taken up the challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to involve in a debate on Sabarimala’s Young women entry issue. BJP state president said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan can decide the time and place of debate. It was yesterday that Kodiyeri had challenged BJP for an open debate.

Meanwhile, Sreedharan Pillai said that he has filed a complaint against State police to Central Home Ministry.

BJP has never resorted to violent ways. BJP members being trapped in police cases will be dealt politically and legally. BJP is not alone in Sabarimala. I was able to convince Amit Shah about the situation in Sabarimala. Party has assured all its support in our Gandhian mode of protest, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

rahul-cp
Aug 19, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Man Makes an Abusive Comment On Kerala Floods. Lulu Expels Him

Nov 18, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Grab these Phones at Awesome Price in Flipkart’s ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale

rape
May 12, 2018, 09:30 am IST

Minor gang-raped and burnt alive; culprits to face fast track court

Aug 7, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Chinese Govt Afraid of Winnie the Pooh? You Won’t Believe Why Winnie the Pooh film is denied release in China

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close