Sabarimala Young Women’s Entry: Sreedharan Pillai Takes up the Challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

BJP state president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai has taken up the challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to involve in a debate on Sabarimala’s Young women entry issue. BJP state president said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan can decide the time and place of debate. It was yesterday that Kodiyeri had challenged BJP for an open debate.
Meanwhile, Sreedharan Pillai said that he has filed a complaint against State police to Central Home Ministry.
BJP has never resorted to violent ways. BJP members being trapped in police cases will be dealt politically and legally. BJP is not alone in Sabarimala. I was able to convince Amit Shah about the situation in Sabarimala. Party has assured all its support in our Gandhian mode of protest, he said.
