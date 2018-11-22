Sabarimala Young Women’s Entry: Sreedharan Pillai Takes up the Challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

BJP state president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai has taken up the challenge of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to involve in a debate on Sabarimala’s Young women entry issue. BJP state president said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan can decide the time and place of debate. It was yesterday that Kodiyeri had challenged BJP for an open debate.

Meanwhile, Sreedharan Pillai said that he has filed a complaint against State police to Central Home Ministry.