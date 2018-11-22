Latest NewselectionsIndia

SC discards PIL seeking employing of ballot papers in polls

Nov 22, 2018, 04:41 pm IST
The Supreme Court rejected a PIL seeking make using of ballot papers as an alternative of EVMs during approaching assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the argument of NGO ‘Nyay Bhoomi’ that electronic voting machines are capable of being misused and they should not be used in the polls to make sure free and fair elections. While dismissing the PIL, the court observed that every system and machine is capable to be used and misused and doubts will be everywhere.

 

