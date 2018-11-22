Speaker Doesn’t Pay heed to Supreme Court, K.M Shaji Cannot take part in Assembly

Earlier today, the Supreme Court disqualified MLA of Azhikode, KM Shaji, to attend the Kerala Assembly session which begins on November 27. The court also added that it would not hear his petition to stay the Kerala HC order setting aside Shaji’s election as MLA on an urgent basis, and also said that Shaji would lose all the privileges he enjoyed as an MLA.

But it seems that SC’s generosity hasn’t affected Speaker Sreeramakrishnan from stopping Shaji from attending the assembly. Dismissing Supreme court’s comment, the speaker said that there is no liability to obey a verbal observation from court. K M Shaji’s advocate had requested the Supreme Court that it should accept the plea immediately as the stay given by High Court will end on Friday. Speaker said that as soon as this period is over, Shaji will no more be an MLA.