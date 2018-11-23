Gold prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 31,950 per 10 gram

Gold prices declined by 90 rupees to 31,950 rupees per 10 gram at the bullion market today due to weak global trend and fading demand from local jewellers.

Silver too declined by 200 rupees to 37,800 rupees per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Globally, gold prices fell 0.29 percent to 1,224 US dollars 20 cents an ounce and silver too fell by 1.28 per cent to 14 dollars 38 cents an ounce in Singapore.

Demand in India, the second biggest gold consumer after China, usually picks up towards the end of the year going into the wedding and festival season.