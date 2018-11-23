Manushi Chillar raising the temperature with her gym avatar: See Pic

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

The diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she is motivating everyone to hit the gym. Donning a sports bra with matching leggings and a black jacket, Manushi can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. As she strikes a pose in front of the mirror, it is hard to not notice Manushi’s ripped body that is glowing in the dim lighting. While her face is hidden in the photo, the diva is nonetheless turning up the heat with her chiseled body and sultry body language.