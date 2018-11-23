Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

#MeTOO haunts Jharkhand BJP MLA: A women alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Baghmara MLA

Nov 23, 2018, 04:29 pm IST
The BJP unit in Jharkhand is facing a catastrophe as ‘#MeTOO’ accusation are raised against one of its MLA.
A women’s wing leader from Dhanbad in BJP’s Jharkhand unit alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Baghmara MLA Dullu Mahto. The woman also attempted self-immolation citing inaction by the party even after she has filed an FIR.

The woman, seen crying inconsolably in a video shared on Twitter, has alleged that the MLA touched her inappropriately on her cheeks and waist and molested her in his office. She claimed that the MLA also sent a man named Anand Sharma to settle on a compromise and to convince her to join the MLA in Ranchi. The woman has exhorted the BJP government to take action against him for sexual harassment. “This was my first warning, give me justice or else I will next go to CM Raghubar’s office. My third warning will be in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the woman said in the video.

The woman has claimed that she is being continuously threatened that she will be shot. She has alleged that her husband has also been receiving death threats of getting mowed down by a car.

However, the MLA has denied the allegations and said that a conspiracy is being hatched against him.

