Twitter bans right-wing activist Laura Loomer

Social Media platform’Twitter’ has permanently banned far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Laura Loomerhad posted a tweet criticizing Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim women to be elected to the US Congress,, and her Muslim faith. In later part of her tweet, she also termed Omar “anti-Jewish”, which got her permanently banned from the micro-blogging platform.

Loomer was handed out the permanent ban for violating Twitter rules regarding “hateful conduct”.

“The reason I was suspended was simply for telling the truth, the truth about Ilhan Omar,” Loomer said in a YouTube video, defending herself. “I’ve been silenced in America. I’ve been silenced as a journalist for reporting the truth. It’s egregious. And so what I need all of you to do is to subscribe to my website,” she said.

Twitter replied: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Loomer’s Twitter account had over 260,000 followers before the ban. Facebook too has banned the journalist on its platform.