Sara Ali Khan treated fans with a new promo of her upcoming film Kedarnath:VIDEO

Recently, Sara took to social media and shared a new promo of her upcoming release.

The promo which was shared by Sara on her Instagram handle gives a sneak peek into her free-spirited character Mukku. The video shows Sara’s character arguing with her dad about her idea of marriage and how she believes that a woman’s life doesn’t revolve only around her home and kitchen.

Sara captioned her post, “Dal, Roti, Safai ka kaam inse na ho paye! Dekhiye Mukku ji ki nautanki Miliye innse cinemas mein 7th December ko! #13daysto #kedarnath.

Take a look:

Kedarnath’s trailer was released online and the lead duo of the flick received a lot of praise for the same. Co-produced by Abhishek and Ronnie Screwvala, Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7.