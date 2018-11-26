Latest NewsPolitics

I do not make false promises, Whatever I say I do : Rahul Gandhi

"You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.

Nov 26, 2018, 03:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in Rajasthan.

Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district’s Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.You are going to make Congress party’s government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers’ loan in the state, he said.

“You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.

Rajasthan is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.

Tags

Related Articles

May 31, 2017, 07:35 pm IST

Free parking near Dubai mosques for Ramadan prayers

Nov 22, 2018, 07:35 pm IST

Social Media Hub: SC gives 2 weeks to MLA to support her claim

Oct 28, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Unhappy over S400 Deal: Trump Rejects PM Modi’s Republic-Day Invite

Sep 9, 2017, 05:26 pm IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hits record pre-registrations in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close