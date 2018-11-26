I do not make false promises, Whatever I say I do : Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in Rajasthan.

Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district’s Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.You are going to make Congress party’s government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers’ loan in the state, he said.

“You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.

Rajasthan is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.