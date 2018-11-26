Is this the Reason Why CPI(M) Was Forced to Take Strict Action Against P K Sasi?

CPI(M) in Kerala suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension is for six months from the party’s primary membership.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”. Now the complainant, a DYFI leader at district level has responded to the action taken against P Sasi by the party.

People had not expected Sasi to be suspended from its preliminary membership and there are unconfirmed reports that the party went to stricter action following strong persuasion from the central leadership, especially Sitaram Yechury. He had reportedly informed the state leaders that a complaint should not come up in public space that the party is taking an anti-woman stand.

Yesterday Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan had written a letter to the party leadership at the centre, demanding stronger action against P.K Sasi, who had allegedly abused a DYFI member.

VS pointed out in his letter that there should not be a double stand in the atrocities against women. “Compromising in complaints of sexual abuse will only tarnish the image of the party in public space”, he said in his letter. The letter was sent to General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.