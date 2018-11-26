Kerala Police Should Take a Case on its Own Against P K Sasi

CPI(M) in Kerala suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension is for six months from the party’s primary membership.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”. Now the complainant, a DYFI leader at district level has responded to the action taken against P Sasi by the party.

Now the leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that police should take a case on its own against P K Sasi.

“In cases of abuses against women, it is not up to the party to make an investigation and pass verdict. It is the duty of the police. On a state where the law exists, that is what needs to be done. The problem will not end with partys investigation and law and order. After 6 months, Sasi will return to the party even stronger, the leader of opposition said.