The call for Ram temple in Ayodhya is anti constitutional: Bheem army leader

Chandrasekhar Azad Raavan, the chief of Bheem Army, the militant Dalit organization will travel around Ayodhya today. He said that the VHP, RSS and Shiv Sena’s call for constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya is an anti-constitutional step.

For the last four and a half year, all these organizations keep silence over the issue. Now they have ignited this only to hide their inefficiency. He also added that the Modi government has aroused this issue only to hide their failures and inefficiency in dealing crucial issues that people of India facing. If the union and UP state government cannot block the rightwing organization’s movement, better they should resign he clarified.

He said that he is not interested in violence. My aim is to stop those who intended to do violence. So to ensure peace in Ayodhya will campaign on upholding the constitution. He also asked the Dalits, Muslims and marginalized minorities must unite he added.

Formation of Bhim Army was triggered due to atrocities from the upper caste Thakur community towards Dalits. The organization is working for Dalit emancipation through education. It runs 350 free schools for Dalits in western UP.