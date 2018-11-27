Latest NewsNAVYInternationalDefence

BSF seizes Pak fishing boat in Gujarat

Nov 27, 2018, 11:56 pm IST
Border Security Force, BSF, has seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat in Sir Creek area on Kutch border in Gujarat.

According to BSF sources, the 20×5 feet dimension wooden boat was found in Sir Creek area as abandoned.

Fishing nets and some edible items were found from the boat. BSF has started search operations in and around the marshy creek area as a precautionary measure.

Pakistani fishermen often intrude with an intention to do illegal fishing in the creek area which is rich in prawn and other seafood items. However, they fled across the border to avoid the arrest.

