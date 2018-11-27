These are the Bollywood celebrities who are not active on social medias

Everyone is online and always connected. But then there are people who also refuse to join these sites, including some of our very own Bollywood celebs.A large number of stars have accounts on all social media platforms and are quite active on them.

Kangana Ranaut

Recently Kangana was asked to join a social media platform in order to endorse a brand. She flat out refused. That is how private she is. She considers social media to be an intrusion and prefers to stay away.

Vidya Balan

One of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood, Vidya Balan prefers to keep her personal life private and does not indulge in any form of social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While her husband and father in law are often spotted posting on social media, Aishwarya has always been an extremely private person who prefers to stay away from social media.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor prefers to maintain a private life and stays away from all sorts of social media. He was on Twitter for a while, but that was merely for a promotional campaign.

Rani Mukherji

Following her husband’s footsteps, Rani too maintains an arm’s distance from social media. She stated that her not being tech savvy is the main reason behind her absence from social media.

Saif Ali Khan

He prefers to remain old school and stay away from the scathing glare of social media. His wife, Kareena, too was not on any social media platform till she opened an account on Instagram. However, she is not too active on it.