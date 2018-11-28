KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Chief Minister continuous his silence over favoritism charges against K. T. Jaleel

Nov 28, 2018, 09:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not respond to favoritism allegations against K. T. Jaleel in the Assembly.

The CM did not reply to four questions on the appointment of Jaleel’s relative K. T. Adeeb raised by MLAs V. T. Balram, Sunny Joseph, and Manjalamkuzhi Ali.  V. T. Balram questioned if there were rules mandating to allocate an expert committee for senior-level appointments and whether these rules were followed in the case of Adeeb’s appointment. Sunny Joseph questioned the CM over deputation appointment while Manjalamkuzhi Ali raised questions regarding the conditions and qualification requirements that must be followed.

The MLAs had raised un-starred questions, but the CM did not reply to any of them. However,  the CM gave a detailed explanation regarding the Sabarimala issue.

Tags

Related Articles

fake ids
Apr 28, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

BLACKMAILED!!! Man uses women’s Facebook Instagram pictures to extort money

May 29, 2017, 08:42 am IST

Youth Congress workers booked for ox slaughter in public

Nov 25, 2017, 11:52 am IST

Mistaken delivery reveals the depths of corruption

BJP-RAJYASABHA
Mar 11, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

BJP to soon become the largest party in Rajya Sabha

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close