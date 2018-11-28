Man Beaten to Death after Pulled Out of Police Vehicle by Mob

In a shocking incident which took place in broad daylight and in the presence of policemen, a man was thrashed and eventually killed by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The horrific act, which was captured on camera, has exposed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s claims of an improved law and order situation in the state.

The video shows a youngster surrounded by cops being thrashed by miscreants inside a police vehicle. He is then pulled out of the vehicle and beaten mercilessly again.

The incident was reported from Hathchoya village in Jhinjhana area where the victim, identified as Tarashpal, got into a brawl with some local men under the influence of alcohol. The men started beating Tarashpal up and the UP police were informed about it.

But despite the cops arriving on the scene and placing Tarashpal inside the police vehicle, the miscreants kept on thrashing him, which allegedly led to his death. Tarashpal’s family members later staged a protest and demanded that culprits be arrested.

The incident has raised concerns of safety of the citizens in the state. “The law and order situation is grim in Uttar Pradesh ever since the formation of Yogi Adityanath government. Things can be assessed by the fact that the chief minister of the state himself is an accused in a murder case. The BJP government had sought six months’ time to improve the situation. It has now been more than 19 months and the things have only deteriorated. Our advice to CM Yogi is, resign immediately and return to your math (temple),” said UP Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi.