KeralaLatest NewsReligion & Faith

Sabarimala: Income declined significantly

Nov 28, 2018, 09:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the pilgrimage season progresses, the Sabarimala temple has recorded a massive dip in the income. Sabarimala received at least Rs. 25 crores less income this term compared to last season
Sabarimala registered an enormous dip in revenue, reports say. Due to Sabarimala Women Entry verdict by the

Supreme Court, the footfalls were considerably less than average so far this holy season. Sabarimala received at least Rs. 25 crores less income this term compared to last season. This includes the decrease in offerings which amounts to Rs. 6.85 crores and Aravana sale of Rs 11.99 crores.

Sabarimala received Rs.41 crores in the first 11 days of Mandalakalam last season which is significantly higher than Rs.16 crores this term. Police rules and restrictions are believed to have contributed to this, which includes restricted access for private vehicles beyond Nilakkal.

Some Hindu organizations have advised devotees to not offer any money to the shrine. This also might have played a crucial role in the dips.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 10, 2018, 06:57 am IST

India nods head; green cars unveiled at auto show

Aug 16, 2018, 03:57 pm IST

Heavy Rain Creates Traffic Block 15 Kilometers Long in Kerala

Mar 15, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Be faith in Almighty- Style Star Rajanikanth to the youth

Dec 25, 2017, 06:36 pm IST

BJP under PM Narendra Modi not unbeatable, says P Chidambaram

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close