Sabarimala: Income declined significantly

As the pilgrimage season progresses, the Sabarimala temple has recorded a massive dip in the income. Sabarimala received at least Rs. 25 crores less income this term compared to last season

Sabarimala registered an enormous dip in revenue, reports say. Due to Sabarimala Women Entry verdict by the

Supreme Court, the footfalls were considerably less than average so far this holy season. Sabarimala received at least Rs. 25 crores less income this term compared to last season. This includes the decrease in offerings which amounts to Rs. 6.85 crores and Aravana sale of Rs 11.99 crores.

Sabarimala received Rs.41 crores in the first 11 days of Mandalakalam last season which is significantly higher than Rs.16 crores this term. Police rules and restrictions are believed to have contributed to this, which includes restricted access for private vehicles beyond Nilakkal.

Some Hindu organizations have advised devotees to not offer any money to the shrine. This also might have played a crucial role in the dips.